100th ARW Mobile Dining Facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Force Support Squadron pose in front of a mobile dining facility during the base readiness exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2024. Services Airmen practiced setting up and tearing down a mobile dining facility that can provide support for Airmen during contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nash Truitt)