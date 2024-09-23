Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW Mobile Dining Facility

    100th ARW Mobile Dining Facility

    UNITED KINGDOM

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Nash Truitt 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Force Support Squadron pose in front of a mobile dining facility during the base readiness exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2024. Services Airmen practiced setting up and tearing down a mobile dining facility that can provide support for Airmen during contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nash Truitt)

