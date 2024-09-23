U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Force Support Squadron pose in front of a mobile dining facility during the base readiness exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2024. Services Airmen practiced setting up and tearing down a mobile dining facility that can provide support for Airmen during contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nash Truitt)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 09:34
|Photo ID:
|8658506
|VIRIN:
|240919-F-BN500-1013
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.59 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th ARW Mobile Dining Facility [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Nash Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.