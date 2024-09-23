Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW Mobile Dining Facility

    100th ARW Mobile Dining Facility

    UNITED KINGDOM

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Nash Truitt 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alex Hernandez, left, 100th Force Support Squadron food service accountant, and Airman 1st Class Anthony Astorga, 100th FSS food shift lead, laugh together while starting the deconstruction of a mobile dining facility during the base readiness exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2024. Services Airmen practiced setting up a mobile dining facility to test their ability to provide Airmen with support in unusual circumstances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nash Truitt)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 09:34
    Photo ID: 8658505
    VIRIN: 240919-F-BN500-1012
    Resolution: 6657x4755
    Size: 5.19 MB
    Location: GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW Mobile Dining Facility [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Nash Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Services
    Air Force
    100th ARW
    FSS

