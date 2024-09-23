100th ARW Mobile Dining Facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alex Hernandez, left, 100th Force Support Squadron food service accountant, and Airman 1st Class Anthony Astorga, 100th FSS food shift lead, laugh together while starting the deconstruction of a mobile dining facility during the base readiness exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2024. Services Airmen practiced setting up a mobile dining facility to test their ability to provide Airmen with support in unusual circumstances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nash Truitt)