ANCON BAY BEACH, Peru - (Sept. 22, 2024) — Exercise SOLIDAREX multinational force first responders arrive at the beach to render aid during a simulated medical emergency as part of SOLIDAREX 2024 on Ancon Bay Beach, Peru, Sept. 22, 2024. SOLIDAREX is a multinational maritime exercise focused on the required interoperability to rapidly execute large scale humanitarian aid and disaster response in northwest South America. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the maritime component of U.S. Southern Command and the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)
|09.22.2024
|09.24.2024 08:14
|8658315
|240922-N-DB801-1334
|5568x3712
|3.07 MB
|PE
|6
|0
This work, Partner Nations Join Host Peru in Beach Landing During SOLIDAREX 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Steven Khor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.