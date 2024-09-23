Partner Nations Join Host Peru in Beach Landing During SOLIDAREX 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240922-N-DB801-1225

ANCON BAY BEACH, Peru - (Sept. 22, 2024) — Peruvian Marines approach their beach landing site in Marine amphibious assault vehicles during SOLIDAREX 2024 at Ancon Bay Beach, Peru, Sept. 22, 2024. SOLIDAREX is a multinational maritime exercise focused on the required interoperability to rapidly execute large scale humanitarian aid and disaster response in northwest South America. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the maritime component of U.S. Southern Command and the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)