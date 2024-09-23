Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 21, 2024) — Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 33, attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, disembarks the Whitney Island-class dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) while underway in the Pacific Ocean during exercise SOLIDAREX 2024 on Sept. 22, 2024. SOLIDAREX is a multinational maritime exercise focused on the required interoperability to rapidly execute large scale humanitarian aid and disaster response in northwest South America. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the maritime component of U.S. Southern Command and the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 2nd Class Trevonte Jasper/Released)