Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SOLIDAREX 2024 [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SOLIDAREX 2024

    PERU

    09.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    Commander, Navy Region Southeast

    ACON BAY BEACH, Peru (Sept. 21, 2024) — Gas Turbine System Technicians Mechanical 1st Class Raymond Htut directs Peruvian Navy light armored vehicles aboard Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 33, attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, outside of Lima, Peru, during exercise SOLIDAREX 2024 on Sept. 21, 2024. SOLIDAREX is a multinational maritime exercise focused on the required interoperability to rapidly execute large scale humanitarian aid and disaster response in northwest South America. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the maritime component of U.S. Southern Command and the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Sippel/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 22:50
    Photo ID: 8657886
    VIRIN: 240921-N-AW702-1004
    Resolution: 3987x2662
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: PE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOLIDAREX 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SOLIDAREX 2024
    SOLIDAREX 2024
    SOLIDAREX 2024
    SOLIDAREX 2024
    SOLIDAREX 2024
    SOLIDAREX 2024
    SOLIDAREX 2024
    SOLIDAREX 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    4th Fleet
    Southern Command
    Peru
    SOLIDAREX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download