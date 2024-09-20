Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Seaman Wadelon Presley 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Quartermaster 3rd Class Theresa K. Ulberg, from Sacramento, California, assigned to navigation department, checks the status of signal flags aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during sea and anchor while pierside in Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Sept. 23, 2024. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wadelon Presley)

    This work, George Washington conducts Sea and Anchor [Image 3 of 3], by SN Wadelon Presley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

