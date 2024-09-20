Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Army National Guard aviators prep UH-72A Lakota light utility helicopter [Image 7 of 8]

    Alaska Army National Guard aviators prep UH-72A Lakota light utility helicopter

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Jonathan Holston, left, and Spc. Hannah Kinder, UH-72A Lakota light utility helicopter crew chiefs assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command, perform engine maintenance at Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 19, 2024, in preparation for an upcoming mission. The twin-engine helicopter operates worldwide in permissive environments to meet Homeland Defense and Security, general support, reconnaissance, command and control operations, search and rescue, and training requirements. Homeland Defense and Security missions include assistance to border patrol operations, terrorist incident response, counterdrug operations and disaster relief missions. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

