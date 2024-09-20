Alaska Army National Guard aviators prep UH-72A Lakota light utility helicopter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alaska Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Jonathan Holston, a UH-72A Lakota light utility helicopter crew chief assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command, performs engine maintenance at Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 19, 2024, in preparation for an upcoming mission. The twin-engine helicopter operates worldwide in permissive environments to meet Homeland Defense and Security, general support, reconnaissance, command and control operations, search and rescue, and training requirements. Homeland Defense and Security missions include assistance to border patrol operations, terrorist incident response, counterdrug operations and disaster relief missions. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)