Norwegian Prime Minister Visits NSW-East

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia. (Sept. 22, 2024) Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre listens to Deputy Commander, Naval Special Warfare Capt. Joseph Geary while underway aboard a Combatant Craft Medium during a visit to Naval Special Warfare-East. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Dustin Kelling/Released.) (Portions of this image have been blurred and/or darkened for security.)