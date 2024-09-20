Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Norwegian Prime Minister Visits NSW-East [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Norwegian Prime Minister Visits NSW-East

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Dustin Kelling 

    Naval Special Warfare Group FOUR

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia. (Sept. 22, 2024) Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre drives a Combatant Craft Medium during a visit to Naval Special Warfare-East. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Dustin Kelling/Released.) (Portions of this image have been blurred and/or darkened for security.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 18:09
    Photo ID: 8657551
    VIRIN: 240922-N-RO948-1140
    Resolution: 5400x3600
    Size: 6.69 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norwegian Prime Minister Visits NSW-East [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Dustin Kelling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Norwegian Prime Minister Visits NSW-East
    Norwegian Prime Minister Visits NSW-East
    Norwegian Prime Minister Visits NSW-East
    Norwegian Prime Minister Visits NSW-East
    Norwegian Prime Minister Visits NSW-East
    Norwegian Prime Minister Visits NSW-East

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy SEAL
    Special Operations
    NSW
    Naval Special Warfare
    Navy SWCC
    Naval Special Warfare Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download