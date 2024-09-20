Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Swim Team Portraits [Image 4 of 6]

    USAFA Swim Team Portraits

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Adalyn Greene 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy cadets Ella Martin and Tommy Nagle, members of the Academy's swim team, pose for a studio portrait on Sept. 19, 2024 in Colorado Springs, Colo. (U.S. Air Force photo/Adalyn Greene)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 16:59
    Photo ID: 8657409
    VIRIN: 240919-F-IU057-1010
    Resolution: 4839x3230
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
