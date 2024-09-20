USAFA Swim Team Portraits

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy cadet James Winterfield, a member of the Academy's men's swim team, poses for a studio portrait on Sept. 19, 2024 in Colorado Springs, Colo. (U.S. Air Force photo/Adalyn Greene)