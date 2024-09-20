USFF DCOM Visits USS Harry S. Truman

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK, VA (Sep. 23, 2024) Vice Adm. John Gumbleton, commander, Task Force 80 and deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC), left, speaks with Capt. Dave Snowden, commanding officer, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), during a ship visit, Sep. 23, 2024. USFFC is responsible for manning, training, equipping, and providing combat-ready forces forward to numbered fleets and combatant commanders around the globe. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan T. Beard)