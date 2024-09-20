Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFF DCOM Visits USS Harry S. Truman [Image 3 of 3]

    USFF DCOM Visits USS Harry S. Truman

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nathan Beard  

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    NORFOLK, VA (Sep. 23, 2024) Vice Adm. John Gumbleton, commander, Task Force 80 and deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC), left, speaks with Capt. Dave Snowden, commanding officer, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), during a ship visit, Sep. 23, 2024. USFFC is responsible for manning, training, equipping, and providing combat-ready forces forward to numbered fleets and combatant commanders around the globe. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan T. Beard)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 15:20
    VIRIN: 240923-N-QI061-1140
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    HST
    Harry S Truman
    Fleet Forces
    USFF

