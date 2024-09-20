NORFOLK, VA (Sep. 23, 2024) Vice Adm. John Gumbleton, commander, Task Force 80 and deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC), utilizes the 1MC announcement system aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) to address the crew during a ship visit, Sep. 23, 2024. USFFC is responsible for manning, training, equipping, and providing combat-ready forces forward to numbered fleets and combatant commanders around the globe. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan T. Beard)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 15:20
|Photo ID:
|8657138
|VIRIN:
|240923-N-QI061-1098
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USFF DCOM Visits USS Harry S. Truman [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Nathan Beard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.