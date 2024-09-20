LRC Italy safety specialist: my vision is to help ‘protect the people, protect the mission’

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Andrea Clavello, the safety and occupational health specialist for Logistics Readiness Center Italy in Vicenza, Italy, conducts a safety inspection on an LRC Italy hazardous materiel storage area. As part of his daily duties, he focuses his efforts on safety hazards in the workplace, mitigating and navigating safety risks, occupational health and safety factors, and more. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)