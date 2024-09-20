U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct a Tactical Exercise Without Troops (TEWT) at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sep. 17, 2024. A TEWT is a military training method designed to allow leaders and staff to plan and rehearse tactical operations without actual troops on the ground. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 06:12
|Photo ID:
|8656298
|VIRIN:
|240917-A-XB890-1009
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|29.27 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sky Soldiers conduct LFX planning [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.