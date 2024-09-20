Sky Soldiers conduct LFX planning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct a Tactical Exercise Without Troops (TEWT) at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sep. 17, 2024. A TEWT is a military training method designed to allow leaders and staff to plan and rehearse tactical operations without actual troops on the ground. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)