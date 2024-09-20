Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sky Soldiers conduct LFX planning [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sky Soldiers conduct LFX planning

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct a Tactical Exercise Without Troops (TEWT) at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sep. 17, 2024. A TEWT is a military training method designed to allow leaders and staff to plan and rehearse tactical operations without actual troops on the ground. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 06:12
    Photo ID: 8656297
    VIRIN: 240917-A-XB890-1010
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 26.63 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sky Soldiers conduct LFX planning [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sky Soldiers conduct LFX planning
    Sky Soldiers conduct LFX planning
    Sky Soldiers conduct LFX planning

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    SET-AF
    SkySoldiers
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download