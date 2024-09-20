TSgt Mary Scruggs Shogun of the Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mary Scruggs, 718th Force Support Squadron official mail manager from Merced, California was selected as the 18th Wing Shogun of the Week at Kadena Air Base, Japan. This program, is an opportunity for outstanding company grade officers/non-commissioned officers to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)