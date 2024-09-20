Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TSgt Mary Scruggs Shogun of the Week [Image 3 of 9]

    TSgt Mary Scruggs Shogun of the Week

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Naoto Anazawa 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mary Scruggs, 718th Force Support Squadron official mail manager from Merced, California was selected as the 18th Wing Shogun of the Week at Kadena Air Base, Japan. This program, is an opportunity for outstanding company grade officers/non-commissioned officers to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 02:19
    Photo ID: 8656160
    VIRIN: 240920-F-QQ371-1012
    Resolution: 3000x2250
    Size: 618.13 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TSgt Mary Scruggs Shogun of the Week [Image 9 of 9], by Naoto Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    Naoto Anazawa
    718th FSS
    Shogun of the Week
    TSgt Mary Scruggs

