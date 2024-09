Women, Peace, and Security in SOLIDAREX 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240921-N-DB801-1189

ANCON MARINE BASE, Peru - (Sept. 21, 2024) — Lt. Khiana Odekirk, assigned to Destroyer Squadron 40, receives a coin from Peruvian Navy Rear Adm. Kurt Bottger, Peruvian Surface Warfare Commander, following her facilitation of a Women, Peace, and Security symposium at Ancon Marine Base, Peru, during SOLIDAREX 2024, Sept. 21, 2024. SOLIDAREX is a multinational maritime exercise focused on the required interoperability to rapidly execute large scale humanitarian aid and disaster response in northwest South America. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the maritime component of U.S. Southern Command and the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)