    Women, Peace, and Security in SOLIDAREX 2024 [Image 2 of 4]

    Women, Peace, and Security in SOLIDAREX 2024

    PERU

    09.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240921-N-DB801-1130
    ANCON MARINE BASE, Peru - (Sept. 21, 2024) — Lt. Khiana Odekirk, assigned to Destroyer Squadron 40, facilitates a Women, Peace, and Security symposium at Ancon Marine Base, Peru, during SOLIDAREX 2024, Sept. 21, 2024. SOLIDAREX is a multinational maritime exercise focused on the required interoperability to rapidly execute large scale humanitarian aid and disaster response in northwest South America. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the maritime component of U.S. Southern Command and the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

    This work, Women, Peace, and Security in SOLIDAREX 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Steven Khor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Partnerships
    Peru
    WPS
    USNAVSOUTH/U.S. 4th Fleet
    SOLIDAREX 2024

