353rd CACOM hosts change of command, welcomes new commander

Ft. Wadsworth, NY - Maj. Gen. Andrée G. Carter, commander of U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) (left), presents a legion of merit award to Brig. Gen. Dean P. Thompson, outgoing commander of the 353rd Civil Affairs Command, (right), here on September 21, 2024. Brig. Gen. Thompson received the award for his honorable service during the past two years as the 353rd CACOM commander.

(U.S. Army Photo By: Master Sgt. Gregory Williams/Released)