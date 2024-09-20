Ft. Wadsworth, NY - Maj. Gen. Andrée G. Carter, commander of U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) (left), presents a legion of merit award to Brig. Gen. Dean P. Thompson, outgoing commander of the 353rd Civil Affairs Command, (right), here on September 21, 2024. Brig. Gen. Thompson received the award for his honorable service during the past two years as the 353rd CACOM commander.
(U.S. Army Photo By: Master Sgt. Gregory Williams/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2024 14:17
|Photo ID:
|8655910
|VIRIN:
|240921-A-BD830-1009
|Resolution:
|4492x2807
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|FT. WADSWORTH, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 353rd CACOM hosts change of command, welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8], by MSG Gregory Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.