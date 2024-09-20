Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    353rd CACOM hosts change of command, welcomes new commander [Image 7 of 8]

    FT. WADSWORTH, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Gregory Williams 

    353d Civil Affairs Command

    Ft. Wadsworth, NY - Maj. Gen. Andrée G. Carter, commander of U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) (left) and Col. Clifton C. Kyle, incoming commander of the 353rd Civil Affairs Command (right), listen to remarks during the 353rd Civil Affairs change of command ceremony here on September 21, 2024. The ceremony featured an awards presentation, the passing of the colors, a tradition that dates to the 1700s, and the firing of two 75mm pack howitzers.
    (U.S. Army Photo By: Master Sgt. Gregory Williams/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.22.2024 14:17
    Photo ID: 8655909
    VIRIN: 240921-A-BD830-1008
    Resolution: 5487x3269
    Size: 6.83 MB
    Location: FT. WADSWORTH, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    New York
    U.S. Army Reserve
    USACAPOC(A)
    Civil Affairs
    Community Building
    353rd CACOM

