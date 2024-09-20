353rd CACOM hosts change of command, welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ft. Wadsworth, NY - Maj. Gen. Andrée G. Carter, commander of U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) (left) and Col. Clifton C. Kyle, incoming commander of the 353rd Civil Affairs Command (right), listen to remarks during the 353rd Civil Affairs change of command ceremony here on September 21, 2024. The ceremony featured an awards presentation, the passing of the colors, a tradition that dates to the 1700s, and the firing of two 75mm pack howitzers.

(U.S. Army Photo By: Master Sgt. Gregory Williams/Released)