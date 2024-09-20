Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Having a great weekend [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Having a great weekend

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    ROTC Cadet Ella Bradshaw, a sophomore political science major at Assumption College, stays warm while going through stations at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Sept. 21.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.22.2024 10:09
    Photo ID: 8655857
    VIRIN: 240921-O-HX738-9102
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.79 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Having a great weekend [Image 8 of 8], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Finding his way
    Get ready
    Get set
    Just like throwing a ball
    On the move
    Having a great weekend
    No GPS, no problem
    It must be around here, somewhere

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Massachusetts
    Army ROTC
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Bay State ROTC
    IMCOM (FWD)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download