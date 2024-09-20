ROTC cadets from Bay State Battalion use paintballs on a squad training lane at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Sept. 21.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2024 10:09
|Photo ID:
|8655856
|VIRIN:
|240921-O-HX738-4119
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.22 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, On the move [Image 8 of 8], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.