Date Taken: 09.21.2024 Date Posted: 09.22.2024 10:09 Photo ID: 8655856 VIRIN: 240921-O-HX738-4119 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 4.22 MB Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, On the move [Image 8 of 8], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.