USS Lake Erie (CG 70) conducts operations in the Northern Pacific Ocean

NORTHERN PACIFIC (Sept. 21, 2024) Seaman Recruit Chase Alexander posts as lookout during a routine watch aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) while underway in the Northern Pacific Ocean. Lake Erie is conducting homeland defense operations in the Northern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Samantha Rosales)