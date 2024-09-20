USS Lake Erie (CG 70) conducts operations in the Northern Pacific Ocean

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORTHERN PACIFIC (Sept. 21, 2024) Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Bryan Lopez of the engineering training team conducts engineering casualty control drills aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) while operating in the Northern Pacific Ocean. Lake Erie is conducting homeland defense operations in the Northern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Samantha Rosales)