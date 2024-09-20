Senior military leaders from 28 countries and multinational organizations come together for a group photo at the 26th annual Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense conference, in Kona, Hawaii, Sept. 19, 2024. Hosted by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, CHODs provides senior military leaders from across the Indo-Pacific an opportunity to build on and strengthen relationships to enhance mutual understanding, cooperation, and a consistent operational framework, while underscoring international commitment to protecting shared interests across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2024 21:52
|Photo ID:
|8655727
|VIRIN:
|240919-N-BD629-2061
|Resolution:
|5356x3826
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|KONA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense Conference Concludes [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Shannon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
2024 Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense Conference Concludes
No keywords found.