2024 Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense Conference Concludes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior military leaders from 28 countries and multinational organizations come together for a group photo at the 26th annual Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense conference, in Kona, Hawaii, Sept. 19, 2024. Hosted by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, CHODs provides senior military leaders from across the Indo-Pacific an opportunity to build on and strengthen relationships to enhance mutual understanding, cooperation, and a consistent operational framework, while underscoring international commitment to protecting shared interests across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)