    2024 Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense Conference Concludes [Image 1 of 2]

    2024 Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense Conference Concludes

    KONA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Senior military leaders from 28 countries and multinational organizations come together for a group photo at the 26th annual Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense conference, in Kona, Hawaii, Sept. 19, 2024. Hosted by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, CHODs provides senior military leaders from across the Indo-Pacific an opportunity to build on and strengthen relationships to enhance mutual understanding, cooperation, and a consistent operational framework, while underscoring international commitment to protecting shared interests across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.21.2024 21:51
    Photo ID: 8655726
    VIRIN: 240919-N-BD629-2049
    Resolution: 5468x3906
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: KONA, HAWAII, US
    CHODs
    Partners and Allies
    USINDOPACOM
    INDOPACOM

