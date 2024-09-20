Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    264th CSSB HHC Change of Command [Image 2 of 5]

    264th CSSB HHC Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Marcelo Marta 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Family members of U.S. Army Cpt. Gregory Nobles receive bouquets of flowers at a change of command ceremony Sept. 20, 2024 on Fort Liberty, North Carolina. Nobles became the new commander of the Headquarters-Headquarters Company of the 264th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion at the Ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt Marcelo Marta)

