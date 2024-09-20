Family members of U.S. Army Cpt. Gregory Nobles receive bouquets of flowers at a change of command ceremony Sept. 20, 2024 on Fort Liberty, North Carolina. Nobles became the new commander of the Headquarters-Headquarters Company of the 264th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion at the Ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt Marcelo Marta)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2024 10:47
|Photo ID:
|8655450
|VIRIN:
|240920-A-IA193-3139
|Resolution:
|3102x2749
|Size:
|7.05 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 264th CSSB HHC Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Marcelo Marta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.