264th CSSB HHC Change of Command

Family members of U.S. Army Cpt. Gregory Nobles receive bouquets of flowers at a change of command ceremony Sept. 20, 2024 on Fort Liberty, North Carolina. Nobles became the new commander of the Headquarters-Headquarters Company of the 264th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion at the Ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt Marcelo Marta)