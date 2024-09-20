Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hundreds honor the memory of fallen service members at annual March for the Fallen event [Image 21 of 21]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hundreds honor the memory of fallen service members at annual March for the Fallen event

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2024

    Photo by Wayne Hall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    The Pennsylvania National Guard and the USO hosted the 13th Annual March for the Fallen at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Sept. 21. Conducted annually, March for the Fallen is opportunity for military and civilian communities to come together and honor the memory of fallen service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of this great nation. This year more than 300 marchers hit the course for multiple events – 28- and 14-mile marches, 5-kilometer run/walk, or a 28-mile hand cycle race. (Pennsylvania National Guard Photo by Wayne V. Hall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.21.2024 09:47
    Photo ID: 8655438
    VIRIN: 240921-Z-CQ783-1021
    Resolution: 4356x2723
    Size: 8.25 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hundreds honor the memory of fallen service members at annual March for the Fallen event [Image 21 of 21], by Wayne Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hundreds honor the memory of fallen service members at annual March for the Fallen event
    Hundreds honor the memory of fallen service members at annual March for the Fallen event
    Hundreds honor the memory of fallen service members at annual March for the Fallen event
    Hundreds honor the memory of fallen service members at annual March for the Fallen event
    Hundreds honor the memory of fallen service members at annual March for the Fallen event
    Hundreds honor the memory of fallen service members at annual March for the Fallen event
    Hundreds honor the memory of fallen service members at annual March for the Fallen event
    Hundreds honor the memory of fallen service members at annual March for the Fallen event
    Hundreds honor the memory of fallen service members at annual March for the Fallen event
    Hundreds honor the memory of fallen service members at annual March for the Fallen event
    Hundreds honor the memory of fallen service members at annual March for the Fallen event
    Hundreds honor the memory of fallen service members at annual March for the Fallen event
    Hundreds honor the memory of fallen service members at annual March for the Fallen event
    Hundreds honor the memory of fallen service members at annual March for the Fallen event
    Hundreds honor the memory of fallen service members at annual March for the Fallen event
    Hundreds honor the memory of fallen service members at annual March for the Fallen event
    Hundreds honor the memory of fallen service members at annual March for the Fallen event
    Hundreds honor the memory of fallen service members at annual March for the Fallen event
    Hundreds honor the memory of fallen service members at annual March for the Fallen event
    Hundreds honor the memory of fallen service members at annual March for the Fallen event
    Hundreds honor the memory of fallen service members at annual March for the Fallen event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USO
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    sacrifice
    fallen service members
    PNG
    March for the Fallen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download