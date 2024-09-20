Hundreds honor the memory of fallen service members at annual March for the Fallen event

The Pennsylvania National Guard and the USO hosted the 13th Annual March for the Fallen at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Sept. 21. Conducted annually, March for the Fallen is opportunity for military and civilian communities to come together and honor the memory of fallen service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of this great nation. This year more than 300 marchers hit the course for multiple events – 28- and 14-mile marches, 5-kilometer run/walk, or a 28-mile hand cycle race. (Pennsylvania National Guard Photo by Wayne V. Hall)
