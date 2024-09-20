Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    13th Annual Pennsylvania March for the Fallen [Image 14 of 25]

    13th Annual Pennsylvania March for the Fallen

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Nelson 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Pennsylvania Army National Guard and the USO host the 13th Annual March for the Fallen at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept 21, 2024. Conducted annually, March for the Fallen is an opportunity for military and civilian communities to come together and honor the memory of fallen service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of this great nation. This year more than 200 marchers participated in both light and heavy; 28 and 14 mile marches, 5-kilometer run/walk, or a 28-mile hand cycle race. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Nelson)

    USO
    Ruck
    PAARNG
    PA National Guard
    March for the Fallen
    MFF

