The Pennsylvania Army National Guard and the USO host the 13th Annual March for the Fallen at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Sept 21, 2024. Conducted annually, March for the Fallen is an opportunity for military and civilian communities to come together and honor the memory of fallen service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of this great nation. This year more than 200 marchers participated in both light and heavy; 28 and 14 mile marches, 5-kilometer run/walk, or a 28-mile hand cycle race. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2024 09:45
|Photo ID:
|8655446
|VIRIN:
|240921-Z-WI067-1910
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
This work, 13th Annual Pennsylvania March for the Fallen [Image 25 of 25], by SFC Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS