    NSA Naples Conducts Force Protection Drill

    NSA Naples Conducts Force Protection Drill

    ITALY

    09.03.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Valentine Mulango 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    240903-N-RF791-9165 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (September 3, 2024) Incident management team members from U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy collaborate during a force protection drill Sep. 3, 2024. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Valentine K. Mulango)

    VIRIN: 240903-N-RF791-9165
    This work, NSA Naples Conducts Force Protection Drill [Image 2 of 2], by LTJG Valentine Mulango, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

