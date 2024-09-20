NSA Naples Conducts Force Protection Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240903-N-RF791-9165 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (September 3, 2024) Incident management team members from U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy collaborate during a force protection drill Sep. 3, 2024. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Valentine K. Mulango)