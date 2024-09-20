NSA Naples Earns Force Protection Certification

Photo By Lt.j.g. Valentine Mulango | 240903-N-RF791-8093 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (September 3, 2024) Navy...... read more read more Photo By Lt.j.g. Valentine Mulango | 240903-N-RF791-8093 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (September 3, 2024) Navy Security Forces at U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy engage a suspect during an active shooter drill Sep. 3, 2024. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Valentine K. Mulango) see less | View Image Page

NAPLES, Italy - U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples earned its Force Protection certification after successfully completing the Commander, Navy Installations Command's (CNIC) Final Evaluation Problem (FEP) Sep. 19.



This certification is a requirement for all Navy installations worldwide, consisting of three phases: Command Assessment of Review and Training, Regional Assessment, and FEP.



“The success of this evaluation is a testament this installation and our supported commands are prepared to support the fleet and well postured to respond in any emergency situation,” said NSA Naples Commanding Officer Capt. John Randazzo. "I applaud our service members, civilian personnel and local Italian nationals that collaborated effectively on these efforts.”



During the four-day assessment, NSA Naples Security, fire and emergency services, emergency management, installation training team and multiple other departments worked in tandem to execute a range of emergency response procedures. These included a simulated active shooter and barricaded suspect drill. The drills tested the installation’s readiness to handle threats, report incidents accurately, and evaluate each situation effectively. Additionally, the exercises highlighted the Team's ability to collaborate with the broader installation stakeholders.



“Each team brought their A-game to the table and executed their procedures with precision,” said NSA Naples Security Officer Cmdr. Glenn Scott. “Watching my security team along with emergency management, installation training team, fire department, U.S. Naval Hospital Naples and other stakeholders come together as one team and execute at the level we did should be inspiring to all of us to keep pushing each day."



The successful completion of this training and assessment cycle certifies the Navy Security Force at NSA Naples for the next 18 months.



NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia.



