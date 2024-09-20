U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcons depart for Ballast Cannon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew In, F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, performs a preflight check before departing for exercise Ballast Cannon, a single-day exercise focused on effective and rapid contingency response options, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 18, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo)