    U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcons depart for Ballast Cannon [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcons depart for Ballast Cannon

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alondra Cristobal Hernandez 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew In, F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, performs a preflight check before departing for exercise Ballast Cannon, a single-day exercise focused on effective and rapid contingency response options, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 18, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.21.2024 01:57
    Photo ID: 8655314
    VIRIN: 240918-F-CP864-1026
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcons depart for Ballast Cannon [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alondra Cristobal Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    F-16
    ReadyAF
    Ballast Cannon

