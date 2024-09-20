A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon takes off for exercise Ballast Cannon, a single-day exercise focused on effective and rapid contingency response options, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 18, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2024 01:57
|Photo ID:
|8655310
|VIRIN:
|240918-F-CP864-1123
|Resolution:
|4755x3164
|Size:
|476.75 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcons depart for Ballast Cannon [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alondra Cristobal Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.