Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Marzilli Receives Coast Guard Medal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Aja Kirksey, captain of the port at Coast Guard Sector Honolulu, Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Marzilli, a boatswains mate aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane, and two members from Coast Guard Station Maui, stand along the fantail of the Harriet Lane, September 19, 2024. Marzilli received the Coast Guard Medal for his efforts during the 2023 Lahaina wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, which is the service's highest honor for noncombat operations a Coast Guard member can receive. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jordan Akiyama.)