Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Marzilli Receives Coast Guard Medal

Capt. Aja Kirksey, Coast Guard Sector Honolulu commander, and Rear. Adm. Sean Regan, Fourteenth Coast Guard District commander, present Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Marzilli, a boatswains mate aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane, his Coast Guard Medal award for his efforts during the 2023 Lahaina wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, September 19, 2024. The Coast Guard Medal is the service's highest honor for noncombat operations a Coast Guard member can receive. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jordan Akiyama.)