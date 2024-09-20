Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Marzilli Receives Coast Guard Medal [Image 2 of 5]

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Marzilli Receives Coast Guard Medal

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jordan Akiyama 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Capt. Aja Kirksey, Coast Guard Sector Honolulu commander, and Rear. Adm. Sean Regan, Fourteenth Coast Guard District commander, present Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Marzilli, a boatswains mate aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane, his Coast Guard Medal award for his efforts during the 2023 Lahaina wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, September 19, 2024. The Coast Guard Medal is the service's highest honor for noncombat operations a Coast Guard member can receive. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jordan Akiyama.)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 23:17
    Photo ID: 8655235
    VIRIN: 240919-G-ED165-5139
    Resolution: 5132x3665
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    District 14
    Maui
    Harriet Lane
    Coast Guard Medal

