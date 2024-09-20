DSA - Ascension

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DONALDSONVILLE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Keith Jones 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    DONALDSONVILLE, Louisiana (Sept. 20, 2024) -- FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams canvas neighborhoods in Ascension Parish impacted by Hurricane Francine to assist survivors to apply for resources through FEMA's Individual Assistance program. FEMA photo by Keith Jones.

    Louisiana
    Hurricane Francine
    DR-4817

