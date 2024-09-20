LAPLACE, Louisiana (Sept. 20, 2024) -- FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams canvas neighborhoods in St. John the Baptist Parish impacted by Hurricane Francine to assist survivors to apply for resources through FEMA's Individual Assistance program. FEMA photo by Keith Jones.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 20:15
|Photo ID:
|8655154
|VIRIN:
|240920-O-AJ852-7990
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|LAPLACE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DSA - St John the Baptist [Image 10 of 10], by Keith Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.