    POW/MIA Recognition Day Run 2024 [Image 2 of 3]

    POW/MIA Recognition Day Run 2024

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    Participants of a POW/MIA Recognition Day run swap runners on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 19, 2024. The run is in remembrance of Nearly 81,000 American service members who remain missing after having served in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and other U.S. conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 17:15
    Photo ID: 8654792
    VIRIN: 240919-F-HW521-1043
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US
    This work, POW/MIA Recognition Day Run 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POW
    MIA
    POWMIA
    POW/MIA Recognition Day

