POW/MIA Recognition Day Run 2024

Participants of a POW/MIA Recognition Day run swap runners on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 19, 2024. The run is in remembrance of Nearly 81,000 American service members who remain missing after having served in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and other U.S. conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)