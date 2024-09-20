POW/MIA Recognition Day Run 2024

Team Hickam personnel participate in a POW/MIA Recognition Day run on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 19, 2024. POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed on the third Friday of every September to honor the sacrifices service members have made in past conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)
