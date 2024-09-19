Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Acting Under Secretary of the Navy Tom J. Mancinelli Delivers Remarks at Lone Sailor Awards Dinner

    Acting Under Secretary of the Navy Tom J. Mancinelli Delivers Remarks at Lone Sailor Awards Dinner

    WASHINGTON D. C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Elliott Fabrizio 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Acting Under Secretary of the Navy Tom J. Mancinelli delivers remarks at the Lone Sailor Awards Dinner in the National Building Museum in Washington D.C., Sept 19, 2024. The Lone Sailor Awards Dinner is a celebratory gala that honors the U.S. Navy Memorial’s newest award recipients. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio).

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
