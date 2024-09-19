Acting Under Secretary of the Navy Tom J. Mancinelli Delivers Remarks at Lone Sailor Awards Dinner

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Acting Under Secretary of the Navy Tom J. Mancinelli delivers remarks at the Lone Sailor Awards Dinner in the National Building Museum in Washington D.C., Sept. 19, 2024. The Lone Sailor Awards Dinner is a celebratory gala that honors the U.S. Navy Memorial’s newest award recipients. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio).