    USS Chung-Hoon Sailors conduct Namesake visit to Radford High School [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Chung-Hoon Sailors conduct Namesake visit to Radford High School

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    HONOLULU (Sept. 19, 2024) Ensign Tennille Hart, assigned to the Arleigh Burke guided missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93), speaks to students during a namesake visit to Radford High School, Sept. 19, 2024. The eight Sailors are in Hawaii to attend the 20-year commissioning anniversary of USS Chung-Hoon and to strengthen the bond between the ship and its namesake's home state. Chung-Hoon, assigned to U.S. 3rd Fleet, is in a Depot Modernization Period (DMP) to conduct repairs and receive upgrades to ensure combat readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 14:09
    Photo ID: 8654002
    VIRIN: 240919-N-PW030-1039
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 522.89 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    CNRH
    Hawaii
    U.S. Navy
    DDG 93
    Chung-Hoon

