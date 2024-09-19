USS Chung-Hoon Sailors conduct Namesake visit to Radford High School

HONOLULU (Sept. 19, 2024) Ensign Tennille Hart, assigned to the Arleigh Burke guided missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93), speaks to students during a namesake visit to Radford High School, Sept. 19, 2024. The eight Sailors are in Hawaii to attend the 20-year commissioning anniversary of USS Chung-Hoon and to strengthen the bond between the ship and its namesake's home state. Chung-Hoon, assigned to U.S. 3rd Fleet, is in a Depot Modernization Period (DMP) to conduct repairs and receive upgrades to ensure combat readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 14:09
|Photo ID:
|8654002
|VIRIN:
|240919-N-PW030-1039
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|522.89 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
