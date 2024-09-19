USS Chung-Hoon Sailors conduct Namesake visit to Radford High School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HONOLULU (Sept. 19, 2024) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Ryan Landis, assigned to the Arleigh Burke guided missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93), speaks to students during a namesake visit to Radford High School, Sept. 19, 2024. The eight Sailors are in Hawaii to attend the 20-year commissioning anniversary of USS Chung-Hoon and to strengthen the bond between the ship and its namesake's home state. Chung-Hoon, assigned to U.S. 3rd Fleet, is in a Depot Modernization Period (DMP) to conduct repairs and receive upgrades to ensure combat readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)